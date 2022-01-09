Piers Morgan thinks his video annoyed Harry, Meghan and their supporters?

Months after leaving his popular TV show over Meghan Markle, UK TV presenter Piers Morgan is all set to make his come back.

"Narcissistic celebrities, hypocritical politicians, virtue-signalling junior members of the Royal family... your worst nightmare I'm afraid. I'm back!," he said in a video on Twitter.

His clip was seen as warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As couple's supporters reacted to Morgan's tweet, the TV presenter on Saturday took to Twitter to once again post the video with a cryptic message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their supporters.

Morgan, a former presenter on CNN, last year accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.