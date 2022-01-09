 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Actress who played Kate Middleton gets engaged

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Actress who played Kate Middleton gets engaged

Lady Alice, who played Kate Middleton in the 2011 TV drama "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance", is all set to get married.

According to a report in a British newspaper, Alice, who's a daughter of the Earl and Countess of Rosslyn, is getting married to her own Norfork landowner Oscar Jamieson.

Alice with her co-star Dan Amboyer as Prince William
Alice with her co-star Dan Amboyer as Prince William

The report said that Lady Alice, who has an uncanny resemblance to the Duchess of Cambridge, has quit acting to concentrate on running the London Original Prince Fair.

It said Jamieson's father owns Drove Archards ten miles away in Thorham.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's relative gets a marriage proposal on top of a mountain

Queen Elizabeth's relative gets a marriage proposal on top of a mountain
Piers Morgan thinks his video annoyed Harry, Meghan and their supporters?

Piers Morgan thinks his video annoyed Harry, Meghan and their supporters?
Ben Affleck highlights fears surrounding his children worrying for his safety

Ben Affleck highlights fears surrounding his children worrying for his safety
Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes

Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes
Police branding Queen Elizabeth’s Palace ‘no-fly zone’ after Windsor assault

Police branding Queen Elizabeth’s Palace ‘no-fly zone’ after Windsor assault
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’
Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report

Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report
Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report

Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report
Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert
Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton

Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton
Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source

Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source

Latest

view all