Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate one month of their wedding

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal are celebrating one month of their wedding today.



Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a loved-up photo with the hubby to mark the day.

Sharing the stunning selfie, taken by Vicky Kaushal, Katrina captioned it, “Happppyyyyy one month my (heart)” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 last year.