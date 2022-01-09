Prince William refused to attend Diana's memorial with Prince Harry: Report

Prince William initially refused to attend Diana's memorial with Prince Harry: Report

Prince William did not want to attend mother Diana's memorial with estranged brother Prince Harry, says source.

As per Sunday Times, a friend of the Duke of Cambridge said: “William was still furious. He had taken the view that he’d only give so much. He just didn’t want to go there [with Harry].”



Kate Middleton on the other hand ensured Harry's stay was comfortable and hoped for everything to go smoothly on the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge was “amazing” when Harry returned to the UK - and discreetly worked to avoid any quarrel, shared the source.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earned the royal fury after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In his conversation, Harry shared how elder brother Prince William is 'trapped' in the royal system.