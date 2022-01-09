 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William refused to attend Diana's memorial with Prince Harry: Report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Prince William initially refused to attend Dianas memorial with Prince Harry: Report
Prince William initially refused to attend Diana's memorial with Prince Harry: Report

Prince William did not want to attend mother Diana's memorial with estranged brother Prince Harry, says source.

As per Sunday Times, a friend of the Duke of Cambridge said: “William was still furious. He had taken the view that he’d only give so much. He just didn’t want to go there [with Harry].”

Kate Middleton on the other hand ensured Harry's stay was comfortable and hoped for everything to go smoothly on the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge was “amazing” when Harry returned to the UK - and discreetly worked to avoid any quarrel, shared the source.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earned the royal fury after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In his conversation, Harry shared how elder brother Prince William is 'trapped' in the royal system.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla honour Kate Middleton

Prince Charles, Camilla honour Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton once 'rolled her eyes' at Meghan Markle's 'Suits': Report

Kate Middleton once 'rolled her eyes' at Meghan Markle's 'Suits': Report
Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’: ‘Never felt so big and so small’

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’: ‘Never felt so big and so small’
Queen Elizabeth wishes Kate Middleton a ‘very happy 40th birthday’

Queen Elizabeth wishes Kate Middleton a ‘very happy 40th birthday’
Shawn Mendes leaves Miami after re-uniting with ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami after re-uniting with ex Camila Cabello
Cardi B furious at Cuban Doll confirming husband Offset's infidelity

Cardi B furious at Cuban Doll confirming husband Offset's infidelity
Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' beau Ben Affleck film 'The Tender Bar'

Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' beau Ben Affleck film 'The Tender Bar'
Kim Kardashian is Khloe’s ‘PR crisis helper’ post Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

Kim Kardashian is Khloe’s ‘PR crisis helper’ post Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal
Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for 'Matrix Resurrections' premiere- all-expenses paid

Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for 'Matrix Resurrections' premiere- all-expenses paid
Future Queen Kate Middleton turns 40

Future Queen Kate Middleton turns 40
Demi Lovato back home after 3 months of rehab: 'Putting themselves first'

Demi Lovato back home after 3 months of rehab: 'Putting themselves first'
Zendaya convinces producers of Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya convinces producers of Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

Latest

view all