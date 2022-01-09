Here’s why netizens think BTS’ Jungkook’s Spotify account is not official

BTS singer Jungkook trended Worldwide after fans came across his solo account on Spotify a few days ago. However, netizens are now convinced that the profile is not official.

ARMY – group’s official fandom, was over the moon amidst the early reports of the singer’s debut on the streaming platform.

The speculations otherwise arose after the ‘verified’ sign on the account was removed. After which, fans are demanding the K-pop idol’s agency Big Hit Music to make clarifications on the matter.

Fans first started doubting about the viral profile when it was found to be linked with a fundraising tag, which no other BTS’ member seem to have on his account.

Moreover, the suspicious account is following 29 people who are mostly random users while it’s ‘about’ section doesn’t contain artists’ proper information, unlike other members' profiles.



