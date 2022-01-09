Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage recently wore his heart on his sleeve and lifted the veil off of the “messy” realities of his career in earlier years.

The actor shed light on it all while interviewing with the leading outlet The Independent.

He started it all off by admitting, "I’m always taken aback by these very professional young people in my business who seem to have it all figured out.”

Mainly due to the fact that “I was a bit of a mess,” since “I spent too much time thinking I was Jack Kerouac but not writing like Jack Kerouac.”

“I guess in your twenties you’re supposed to be doing that, working out what you don’t want to do any more - like smoking - but making a lot of mistakes and learning from them. I got more serious in my late twenties."

"['Thrones' success] does afford you the luxury of being able to be more particular about what you do. There are jobs you take, and maybe later wish you hadn’t, but no regrets, it’s work, and we’re all lucky to be working."

Before concluding he also went on to admit, "I read a lot of scripts where the height is the only characteristic of the character, but that’s not who I am. It’s part of who I am, but I don’t go around thinking about it all day long. And if it doesn’t define me, why should it define a character? That’s just bad writing."