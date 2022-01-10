US comedian and ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget found dead aged 65

Miami: Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television´s "Full House" in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.



It was not clear how the beloved 65-year-old star, often heralded as "America´s dad" and one of the most ubiquitous faces on US television in the 1990s, had died.

The Orange County Sheriff´s office said detectives had found no signs of foul play or drugs when they were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where Saget had been found "unresponsive."

He had been touring the country and had done a show in Jacksonville the night before his body was found. He tweeted after the show to say how much fun he was having.

Tributes poured in, including from his Full House co-stars.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," wrote actor John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom, on Twitter.

"Bob Saget... Just the funniest and nicest..." tweeted comedian Jon Stewart.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America´s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls," wrote Star Trek actor George Takei.

Saget, who was 65, starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them -- assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey -- formed the heart of the popular "Full House" sitcom.

It ran for eight seasons, from 1987-1995, on ABC. Netflix aired a sequel focusing on one of Danny´s daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.

Saget was also a host of America´s Funniest Home Videos, wildly popular in the pre-YouTube era, and had been the voice of the narrator on the CBS hit show "How I Met Your Mother."

From 2005-2010 he had a recurring role on the HBO hit "Entourage," playing a parody of himself.

Saget was born in Philadelphia in 1956. He had three children -- twins Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer -- with his first wife, Sherri Kramer Saget.

Though his television persona was "America´s dad," his stand-up comedy was known for being far more raunchy.

He is survived by his children and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo.