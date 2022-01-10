Kristen Stewart’s fans call out 'Golden Globes' after Nicole Kidman wins 'Best Actress'

Kristen Stewart won over many hearts with her stunning portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer however she failed to impress Golden Globes.

Fans are not happy with the 'Best Actress' award given to Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and not to Stewart who was movie lovers’ favourite in the category.

The 2022 prestigious awards skipped on live television broadcast but kept people updated about winners in real-time via Twitter.

“The race between these leading ladies was tight but the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama goes to Nicole Kidman for her role in Being the Ricardos,” the official handle of the awards announced.

Soon after winner announcement, fans bombarded the comment section to express shock and dissatisfaction.

One user wrote, “What a joke. I Love Kidman, but it is unfathomable to me that literally anyone on the planet would actually believe that her performance was better than Stewart's in Spencer."

A fan slammed Golden Globes, “Ridiculous casting, performance, and win. This is why no one takes the Golden Globe seriously anymore."

"Nicole Kidman winning for Being the Ricardos was the biggest what the fuck moment of the year!" while others agreed, "Kristen was robbed!” another fan commented.



