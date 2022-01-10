 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
Reuters

Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards

Reuters

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Here is the full list of winners in key categories at the Golden Globes awards
Here is the full list of winners in key categories at the Golden Globes awards 

The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Here is the full list of winners in key categories:

Best drama film - The Power Of The Dog

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best actress in a drama film - Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best actor in a drama film - Will Smith (King Richard)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Power Of The Dog)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Best musical or comedy film - West Side Story (2021)

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick... BOOM!

Best actress in a musical or comedy film - Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don't Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Best actor in a musical or comedy film - Andrew Garfield

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In The Heights)

Best animated film - Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best foreign language film - Drive My Car

Compartment No 6

The Hand Of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best supporting actress in any motion picture - Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (Power Of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best supporting actor in any motion picture - Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best director - Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villenueve (Dune)

Best screenplay - Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (Power Of The Dog)

Adam McKay (Don't Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being The Ricardos)

Best original score - Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch)

Germaine Franco (Encanto)

Jonny Greenwood (Power Of The Dog)

Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)

Best original song - No Time To Die (Billie Eilis and Finneas O Connell)

Be Alive by Beyonce (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas by Sebastian Yatra (Encanto)

Down To Joy by Van Morrison (Belfast)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best television drama - Succession

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best actress in a television drama - Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best actor in a television drama - Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Pic: Apple TV+

Best actor in a television musical or comedy series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Best actress in a television musical or comedy series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best television musical or comedy series - Hacks

The Great

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best limited series, anthology series or film made for TV - The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or film made for TV - Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From A Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or film made for TV - Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best actor in a television supporting role - O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best actress in a television supporting role - Sarah Snook (Succession)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

