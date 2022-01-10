Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards

Monday Jan 10, 2022
The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Here is the full list of winners in key categories:
Best drama film - The Power Of The Dog
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
Best actress in a drama film - Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best actor in a drama film - Will Smith (King Richard)
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Power Of The Dog)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
Best musical or comedy film - West Side Story (2021)
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best actress in a musical or comedy film - Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don't Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Best actor in a musical or comedy film - Andrew Garfield
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (In The Heights)
Best animated film - Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best foreign language film - Drive My Car
Compartment No 6
The Hand Of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best supporting actress in any motion picture - Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (Power Of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Best supporting actor in any motion picture - Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Best director - Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villenueve (Dune)
Best screenplay - Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (Power Of The Dog)
Adam McKay (Don't Look Up)
Aaron Sorkin (Being The Ricardos)
Best original score - Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch)
Germaine Franco (Encanto)
Jonny Greenwood (Power Of The Dog)
Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)
Best original song - No Time To Die (Billie Eilis and Finneas O Connell)
Be Alive by Beyonce (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas by Sebastian Yatra (Encanto)
Down To Joy by Van Morrison (Belfast)
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Best television drama - Succession
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Best actress in a television drama - Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Best actor in a television drama - Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Omar Sy (Lupin)
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Pic: Apple TV+
Best actor in a television musical or comedy series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Best actress in a television musical or comedy series - Jean Smart (Hacks)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Best television musical or comedy series - Hacks
The Great
Only Murders In The Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best limited series, anthology series or film made for TV - The Underground Railroad
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or film made for TV - Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Jessica Chastain (Scenes From A Marriage)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or film made for TV - Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
Best actor in a television supporting role - O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Best actress in a television supporting role - Sarah Snook (Succession)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)