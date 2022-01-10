Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget

 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Bollywood's Chopra sisters, Priyanka and Parineeti have mourned the death of popular TV actor Bob Saget who breathed his last at the age of 65 on Sunday night.

Full House star Bob's death has sent the global entertainment fraternity in a state of distress. Amid all this, several of his fans, including Priyanka and Parineeti have shared their condolences on social media.

Sharing a news article that called Bob ‘the raddest, baddest dad' on Instagram Stories, the Baywatch actor wrote, “End of an era. Rest in peace Bob Saget.”

Meanwhile, the Saina actor also shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The dad of the century. The dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle… and all of us too."

For unversed, on Sunday, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

