Monday Jan 10 2022
Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Pakistan entertainment industry’s superstar, Humayun Saeed is all set to play an essential role in upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown.

Saeed will be portraying the role of Dr Hasnat Khan, a close friend and love interest of the late Princess Diana, in the upcoming final season of the acclaimed series, reports confirmed on Sunday.

While, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star is yet to respond to the news, his fellow industry peers and prominent personalities congratulated the star for bagging his first-ever Netflix show.

Superstar Mahira Khan reacted to the news in a unique way, saying, “It’s finally here!!!! I’m overjoyed! I’m overjoyed!!! MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, Mas What a performance! What a celebrity:)”

Saeed’s co-star and actor Adnan Siddiqui, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Zafar, Mansha Pasha and others also congratulated him on his big achievement.

Chairman Standing Committee on Info & Broadcasting, Faisal Javed Khan also praised Saeed on Twitter.

As per a Variety reported, the Bin Roye star will be seen opposite Elizabeth Debicki, who will portray Lady Di in the upcoming season of the show. 

