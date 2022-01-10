Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes

Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday post

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has reacted to grandmother-in-law British Queen Elizabeth’s birthday post for her.



The 95-year-old monarch extended sweet birthday wishes to Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday on Sunday.

The Queen’s official Instagram handle shared throwback photos of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her a very happy birthday.

Queen Elizabeth said, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kate Middleton also reacted to the stunning photos and liked the post instantly.

The future queen’s new portraits were also shared in the Insta stories of Queen Elizabeth.