Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is seemingly facing security threats after a man was caught trying to get onto her Los Angeles house on Monday.



The one of the world's highest paid models has been subject to several stalker ordeals and has previously had trespassers try to access her property and enter her land without permission.



In the latest threat, a trespasser was caught trying to get onto the model's home in Los Angeles has been arrested - but was soon released by law enforcement without charge.

A man named Arnold Babcock, 31, was stopped by security inside her gated community asking to see her reality star, according to new report.



The man, according to sources, was walking around looking for Kendall and it wasn't the first time he had been stopped for doing so.



The security officer detained the suspect until police arrived to arrest him for trespassing, however he was released just a short time later.



Previously, a man allegedly tried to find Kendall Jenner at her LA home and presented himself at the gate of the star's exclusive community in an attempt to access the fashionista.