Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Bollywood star and fitness diva Sushmita Sen aced her workout session with stunning dance moves.

The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a glimpse into her gym routine, where she was seen dancing her heart out to the song Copine.

In the video, the actress was joined by her daughters Renee and Alisah. In the video clip, the mother-and-daughters trio can be seen nailing the steps to Aya Nakamura’s hit number and striking hilarious poses to the camera.

Sharing the clip, the Aarya actress wrote in the caption, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem, let’s dance!!! Listen to your heart...follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47. Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!”

She also added hashtags, ‘simple joys’, ‘dancing hearts’ and ‘happiness’. “I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” to the caption.





The video received thousands of likes in no time. Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also took to the comments section and cheered for the actress’ younger daughter. “Alisah Alisah all the way,” he wrote, along with heart-eyes emoticons.

Last month, the Main Hoon Naa actress announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of them, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”