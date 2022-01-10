 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's proposed projects for the streaming giant "don't exactly sound like they will be setting viewers or Hollywood on fire," according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a number of lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify after quitting royal jobs, have yet to release content for their partnership.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “More than 14 months ago, in September 2020, when their money-making marriage with the streaming was first revealed, they loftily promised they would be making 'content that informs but also gives hope'. Goodo then, but where is it?”

For their partnership with Netflix, the Sussexes have announced two projects, Pearl, a children's animation, and a documentary about the Invictus Games, the charity sporting event for veterans previously founded by Harry.

However, the expert claims that while the content could be “touching and powerful”, it might not make an impact with audiences.

Ms Elser wrote: “These might both prove to be touching and powerful shows but on paper they don't exactly sound like they will be setting viewers or Hollywood on fire.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West trying new ways to make Kim Kardashian feel about him

Kanye West trying new ways to make Kim Kardashian feel about him
Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation

Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation
Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry
Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested

Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested
Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter

Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter
Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’

Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart
Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’

Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’
Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes

Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes
Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans

Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans
Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’

Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’

Latest

view all