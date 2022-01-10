Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's proposed projects for the streaming giant "don't exactly sound like they will be setting viewers or Hollywood on fire," according to a royal expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a number of lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify after quitting royal jobs, have yet to release content for their partnership.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “More than 14 months ago, in September 2020, when their money-making marriage with the streaming was first revealed, they loftily promised they would be making 'content that informs but also gives hope'. Goodo then, but where is it?”

For their partnership with Netflix, the Sussexes have announced two projects, Pearl, a children's animation, and a documentary about the Invictus Games, the charity sporting event for veterans previously founded by Harry.

However, the expert claims that while the content could be “touching and powerful”, it might not make an impact with audiences.

Ms Elser wrote: “These might both prove to be touching and powerful shows but on paper they don't exactly sound like they will be setting viewers or Hollywood on fire.”