Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted to ICU after she was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to media reports.

The Indian media, quoting Mangeshkar's niece Rachna, reported that the 92-year-old musician has been shifted to ICU after she was diagnosed with Covid.

However, Rachna said Lata Mangeshkar has mild symptoms.

Rachna further said, "She is doing fine and has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age.”

She also urged the fans for prayers, saying “Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

