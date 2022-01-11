 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall
Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall

Julia fox, who is making headlines amidst her recently-ignited romance with Kanye West, showered her support over the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian just two years ago.

According to US Weekly, netizens are talking about an Instagram Story from May 2020 in which Fox can be seen modelling for Kardashian’s brand Skims’ summer mesh collection.

The brand also shared the snaps of the Uncut Gems star, adorning the black sheer pieces from the collection, on its official account.

Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall

Recently, an episode of Fox's podcast, Forbidden Fruits made rounds on the internet in which she is heard calling herself as ‘die-hard’ fan of Kardashian.

“I have been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she said during the podcast that aired on December 17.

“I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them… It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them,” added Fox.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian joins hands with non-profit organisation to ‘reunite families’

Kourtney Kardashian joins hands with non-profit organisation to ‘reunite families’
Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama

Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama
Not setting Hollywood on fire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal questioned

Not setting Hollywood on fire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal questioned

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal is empowered by modesty

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal is empowered by modesty
Woman pegged as Princess Diana's daughter after chopping off locks

Woman pegged as Princess Diana's daughter after chopping off locks

Lily James 'hated' removing her makeup after transforming into Pamela Anderson

Lily James 'hated' removing her makeup after transforming into Pamela Anderson

Host Jimmy Kimmel tears up on TV as he remembers Bob Saget

Host Jimmy Kimmel tears up on TV as he remembers Bob Saget
Courteney Cox talks about her 'gross' baby bangs: 'It was the worst'

Courteney Cox talks about her 'gross' baby bangs: 'It was the worst'
Britney Spears’ family ‘disturbed’ after ex makes rounds around their homes

Britney Spears’ family ‘disturbed’ after ex makes rounds around their homes
Bob Saget revealed he battled COVID-19 days before untimely death

Bob Saget revealed he battled COVID-19 days before untimely death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left out of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration plans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left out of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration plans
Billie Eilish claps back at Benny Blanco for insulting Charlie Puth: Watch

Billie Eilish claps back at Benny Blanco for insulting Charlie Puth: Watch

Latest

view all