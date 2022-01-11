Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall

Julia fox, who is making headlines amidst her recently-ignited romance with Kanye West, showered her support over the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian just two years ago.

According to US Weekly, netizens are talking about an Instagram Story from May 2020 in which Fox can be seen modelling for Kardashian’s brand Skims’ summer mesh collection.

The brand also shared the snaps of the Uncut Gems star, adorning the black sheer pieces from the collection, on its official account.

Recently, an episode of Fox's podcast, Forbidden Fruits made rounds on the internet in which she is heard calling herself as ‘die-hard’ fan of Kardashian.

“I have been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she said during the podcast that aired on December 17.

“I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them… It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them,” added Fox.