Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Body expert unveils Meghan Markle's true feelings for Queen

Even after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had announced two years ago that they were no longer acting as senior members of the royal family, they continued to give support to the Queen by attending royal engagements.

One of those events included Meghan accompanying the Queen to Chester in June 2018 for the Mersey Gateway Bridge opening.

On this particular event body language expert Judi James took note of Meghan’s hand gestures and revealed the Duchess of Sussex’s true feelings for the monarch.

Judi said: "It was clear from the Queen's congruent and very spontaneous-looking smiles that she was delighted to have her new granddaughter-in-law beside her on this visit.

"Meghan did appear rather nervous initially though, emerging coyly from the train and using some more tentative gesticulation than usual.

"Without new husband Prince Harry beside her to touch and hug her, there was a noticeable increase in Meghan's self-comforting self-touch and checking rituals, suggesting she is still quite in awe of her doting grandmother-in-law."

