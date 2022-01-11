 
Showbiz
Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan'

Kristen Stewart, during an old interview, expressed her admiration for Hrithik Roshan as she heaped on praises for the star's good looks.

The War actor celebrated his 48th birthday yesterday on January 10. While fans kept on showering warm wishes over their beloved star, an old comment made by Stewart re-emerged on the surface.

The Spencer actor, during an interview, expressed, “If I have a (baby) boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob's (Robert Pattinson; her then-boyfriend) eyes." (Quoted IndiaToday)

Not only this, the Twilight star also shared that she would ‘love’ to work with Roshan.

“If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking," she added.

The compliment also received a reaction from the Krrish actor himself. He said, “It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth.”

