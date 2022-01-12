Prince William, Kate Middleton's roughest time in relationship unearthed

 
While Prince William and Kate Middleton have enjoyed a strong marriage of more than 10 years, it was not smooth sailing all the time.

During the pair’s courtship phase, they reportedly went through a rough patch as Prince William, back in 2007, was seen out and about in multiple nightclubs with various women letting loose while Kate watched on with a brave face.

Speaking about the ordeal, royal biographer Ingrid Seward spoke over how the Duchess of Cambridge really felt.

"It shows Kate’s strength of character that she had the guts to get up, go out, look amazing and hang out at nightclubs as if she was the happiest person in the world. But we know she wasn’t," Seward revealed to the Mirror.

The couple have been candid about the troubles in their relationship as the Duke of Cambridge said in 2010: "Well I think to be honest, I wouldn't believe everything you read in the paper but in that particular instance we did split up for a bit. But that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff."

Kate also noted in their engagement interview that, "I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it." 

