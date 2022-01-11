Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

David Beckham won't skip gym, even if he is on a holiday.

The former footballer, who is currently vacationing with family and friends in Florida, turned to his Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his fitness regimen.

Sporting a pair of black tracksuit bottoms, the 46-year-old showed off his biceps and ink.

"Back at it...," the father-of-four captioned the post.

Amongst many who sent love for the star, former Spice Girl and wife Victoria Beckham could not stop drooling as she commented: 'Wow!!!! X'

Earlier, Victoria also gave fans a sneak peek into her family life as she documented photos from Florida vacation.

