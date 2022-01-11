 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckhams chiseled body: Wow!!
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

David Beckham won't skip gym, even if he is on a holiday.

The former footballer, who is currently vacationing with family and friends in Florida, turned to his Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his fitness regimen.

Sporting a pair of black tracksuit bottoms, the 46-year-old showed off his biceps and ink.

"Back at it...," the father-of-four captioned the post.

Amongst many who sent love for the star, former Spice Girl and wife Victoria Beckham could not stop drooling as she commented: 'Wow!!!! X'

Earlier, Victoria also gave fans a sneak peek into her family life as she documented photos from Florida vacation.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3
Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night
Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations

Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations
Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top

Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top
Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash

Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash
Prince Andrew HOURS away from decision after new twist in sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew HOURS away from decision after new twist in sex scandal: Report
Camilla Parker won't be Queen after Charles takes throne: Here's how he can change it

Camilla Parker won't be Queen after Charles takes throne: Here's how he can change it
Body expert unveils Meghan Markle's true feelings for Queen

Body expert unveils Meghan Markle's true feelings for Queen

Kourtney Kardashian joins hands with non-profit organisation to ‘reunite families’

Kourtney Kardashian joins hands with non-profit organisation to ‘reunite families’
Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama

Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama

Latest

view all