Tuesday Jan 11 2022
‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

The highly-anticipated premiere of season 2 of drama series Euphoria has set new viewership records on HBO Max.

As Variety reported, the streaming channel said that the season 2 premiere of Emmy-winning actress Zendaya’s latest series drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms on Sunday night.

The channel claimed that this has been the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May.

The streaming network also said that the series, created by Sam Levinson has set nine times higher viewership record than its season 1 premiere, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now.

Euphoria returned Sunday after a lengthy hiatus following its August 2019 first-season finale. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, the story revolves around the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

The series also include stars; Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

