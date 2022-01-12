Sad news for the Queen: Friend of the royals dies

Ivor Herbett, a racing journalist and friend of the royals, has died at age 96.

For many years the racing editor of The Mail on Sunday, he was often a guest at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth last year spent her summer holidays at the Balmoral for the first time without her husband.

Local media reported that Herbert's own riding career was curtailed after twice breaking his neck but he shone as an amateur trainer and trained the winner of the 1957 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Ivor Herbett's death comes months after Queen Elizabeth lost her husband Prince Philip who died at the age of 99.



