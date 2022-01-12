 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Ushna Shah all praise for Shahid Afridi: 'Lala ney dil jeet liya'

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah showered praise on former Pakistani allrounder Shahid Afridi, saying 'the biggest star of Pakistan' was 'so humble'.

The actress met the star cricketer on a flight but she stopped short of describing about the flight. However, in her Instagram Story, Ushna Shah dropped the reveal that she had been on her way to Lahore where she will take part in the shooting of a film.

The actress further said she will play a leg-spinner in the upcoming movie.

"On a flight with Shahid Afridi bhai. Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble," said the Parizaad actress in a tweet.

"Blessed me with encouragement & duas & SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children."

Ushna Shah concluded her tweet saying, "Lala ney dil jeet liya."

After being noticed in the 2014 thriller Bashar Momin, Ushna featured as the female lead in several critically acclaimed serials, including Duaa (2015), Neelam Kinaray (2016), Ab Kar Meri Rafugari (2016), Thoda Sa Aasman (2016), Lashkara (2018) and Ru Baru Ishq Tha (2018). 

