 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Video: Sunny Leone strikes a pose with sharks during Maldives vacay

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Video: Sunny Leone strikes a pose with sharks during Maldives vacay
Video: Sunny Leone strikes a pose with sharks during Maldives vacay

Sunny Leone, together with her sons, is making the most of her vacations in the Maldives. Recently she has shared a chilling video, from her trip that has taken the internet by storm.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a video from her getaway, in which she can be seen feeding sharks.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life!” Tagging her hotel and others in the post, Sunny called it a “royal experience."

Sunny Leone with sharks in Maldives.
Sunny Leone with sharks in Maldives. 

In no time the video garnered more than 7.7 lacs and fans poured love for her favorite star in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “wow”.

Another wrote, “that's scary”.

Meanwhile, she also shared a picture with the sharks on her Instagram Stories and wrote,

"Royal treatment for sharks and myself. Free sharks in the wild that know when to come for some food."

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mark 'baby girl' Vamika's birthday in South Africa

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mark 'baby girl' Vamika's birthday in South Africa
Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'

Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'
Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece

Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece
Ananya Panday receives customized portrait from Gauri Khan: See pics

Ananya Panday receives customized portrait from Gauri Khan: See pics
If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses

If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses
Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday

Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday
Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding

Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding
‘Why to be so hateful?’ Ahmed Ali Butt supports Humayun Saeed for joining 'The Crown'

‘Why to be so hateful?’ Ahmed Ali Butt supports Humayun Saeed for joining 'The Crown'
Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan’

Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan’
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi recover from coronavirus: ‘First two days were tough’

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi recover from coronavirus: ‘First two days were tough’
Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody

Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody
Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Latest

view all