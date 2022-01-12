Video: Sunny Leone strikes a pose with sharks during Maldives vacay

Sunny Leone, together with her sons, is making the most of her vacations in the Maldives. Recently she has shared a chilling video, from her trip that has taken the internet by storm.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a video from her getaway, in which she can be seen feeding sharks.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life!” Tagging her hotel and others in the post, Sunny called it a “royal experience."

Sunny Leone with sharks in Maldives.

In no time the video garnered more than 7.7 lacs and fans poured love for her favorite star in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “wow”.

Another wrote, “that's scary”.

Meanwhile, she also shared a picture with the sharks on her Instagram Stories and wrote,

"Royal treatment for sharks and myself. Free sharks in the wild that know when to come for some food."