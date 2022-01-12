 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Singer Trey Songz accused of raping former basketball player

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez
Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, reported People.

The accusation came in a statement posted to Gonzalez’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” wrote Gonzalez.

The athlete went on to add, “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

“I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal,”

Gonzalez closed the statement saying, “At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

According to People, Gonzalez has enlisted the help of lawyers George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell who will be formally filing a case against Songz soon.

Songz and his representatives are yet to respond to Gonzalez’s allegations.

More From Entertainment:

Queen kicks off UK's largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding

Queen kicks off UK's largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding
Queen in for celebration with new royal wedding on calender

Queen in for celebration with new royal wedding on calender
'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' exclaim admirers on Duchess' birthday smile

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' exclaim admirers on Duchess' birthday smile
Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West
Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment
Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry

Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry
Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West
Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split
Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

Latest

view all