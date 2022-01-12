 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Govinda's latest music video slammed as 'embarrassing'

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Govinda on Wednesday dropped a new song titled Hello and it did not go down well with his fans and followers

Bollywood actor Govinda on Wednesday dropped a new song titled Hello and it did not go down well with his fans and followers who dubbed it ‘embarrassing’.

Sharing the new song and its music video on his social media, Govinda announced, “Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!”

The video, featuring the actor turned singer alongside Nisha Sharma, shows him in a typically Govinda-esque suit and dancing around in colourful gardens and bright streets.

Composed by Govinda, the song swiftly garnered a mixed reaction online, with some excited to see the actor in action and majority of others ‘embarrassed’ at his antics.

“It’s embarrassing to watch you do all this…. You should have hung your cape and felt good about the amazing work you’ve done… not make a joke of yourself,” said one user in the comments section.

Many also had some advice and a reality check for Govinda: “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022 not 90s.”

Govinda, one of the most successful and beloved film stars of 90s Bollywood, has numerous hits to his name including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and Hero No 1 among others.

Hello marks Govinda's third song release following Tip Tip Paani Barsa and Chasma Chadha Ke.

Watch: 



