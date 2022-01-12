Queen kicks off UK's largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding

Part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations include a hunt for the perfect pudding for the momentous event.

For this, the UK’s largest bake-off has kicked off where barkers are challenged to come up with a new dessert which will be crowned as the new national dish.

The judging panel includes bakers and star chefs Dame Mary Berry, Masterchef judge Monica Galetti and the Queen’s own head chef Mark Flanagan.

This year’s competition hopes to find a new pudding which could become well known like the Victoria Sponge, which is named in honour of Queen Victoria.

The Queen’s head chef has advised bakers to "keep it simple" and go for "subtle and elegant" instead of "fussy and overcomplicated".

From the entries the top five will be cooking their dish for the judges at a live event in London and the winner’s recipe will be published so that people can make the winning pudding and enjoy it on The Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday.

Food writer Dame Mary said: "I hope everyone who enters has lots of fun and I wish them the very best of luck."