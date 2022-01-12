 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen kicks off UK's largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Queen kicks off UKs largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding

Part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations include a hunt for the perfect pudding for the momentous event.

For this, the UK’s largest bake-off has kicked off where barkers are challenged to come up with a new dessert which will be crowned as the new national dish.

The judging panel includes bakers and star chefs Dame Mary Berry, Masterchef judge Monica Galetti and the Queen’s own head chef Mark Flanagan.

This year’s competition hopes to find a new pudding which could become well known like the Victoria Sponge, which is named in honour of Queen Victoria.

The Queen’s head chef has advised bakers to "keep it simple" and go for "subtle and elegant" instead of "fussy and overcomplicated".

From the entries the top five will be cooking their dish for the judges at a live event in London and the winner’s recipe will be published so that people can make the winning pudding and enjoy it on The Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday.

Food writer Dame Mary said: "I hope everyone who enters has lots of fun and I wish them the very best of luck."

More From Entertainment:

Singer Trey Songz accused of raping former basketball player

Singer Trey Songz accused of raping former basketball player

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' exclaim admirers on Duchess' birthday smile

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' exclaim admirers on Duchess' birthday smile
Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West
Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment
Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry

Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry
Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West
Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split
Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token
Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

Latest

view all