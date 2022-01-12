Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava reveals she likes people 'gender whatever'

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava has stunned her followers with her answer to a question about the people she likes, saying: "I'm attracted to people (Gender is whatever)."

The 22-year-old got candid with her fans on Stories when asked: "Do you like boys or girls?" Ava replied: "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)."



The oldest child of Reese didn't elaborate but likely delighted fans by opening up to them. Most recently, Ava was dating her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, who is a fellow student at UC Berkeley.

Reese - who is also a mom to Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, nine - recently shared what it's like to have children growing up in the spotlight.

"We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself."

Ava was also asked on Instagram if she thinks her life would be different if her parents weren't celebrities. "Yes. Very," said the star whose dad is Ryan Phillippe.