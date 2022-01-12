 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
FIA launches money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah

The Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) has launched a money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. 

FIA officials have decided to write a letter to the British National Crime Agency to request the body to investigate after video evidence showed the social media star confessing to carrying large sums of currency.

Video evidence shows Hareem Shah carrying large sums of currency. Photo: Afzal Nadeem Dogar
"Action is being taken against Hareem Shah under foreign exchange laws," an FIA official said.

"Unlawful transfer of foreign currency comes under money laundering."

Shah, who's real name is Fizza Hussain as per documents obtained by Geo News, had traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.

Speaking about the ordeal, the Tik Tok star said that she was dealing with large sums of currency of the first time and warned others to be cautious adding that she had safely reached Doha. 

"I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, take care because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me nor can they stop me. I reached safely," she said. 


