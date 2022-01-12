 
Selena Gomez responds to speculations she's dating Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez has revealed the significance of her and Cara Delevingne’s matching tattoos that set tongues wagging about their relationship.

On Monday, Gomez revealed the truth, saying the tattoo “means a couple of different things” during an appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show.

The star continued: “But me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends that I’ve known for – I was maybe 16 when I met her – she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname, and I’ve always wanted a rose.”

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has explained meaning behind matching tattoo after romance speculation with model and actress Cara. 

It all began when a celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a picture of Gomez’s latest tattoo – a pink rose on the nape of her neck – on his Instagram profile.

In a subsequent post the same day, Bang Bang – real name Keith Scott McCurdy – told his 2.5 million followers that he had tattooed the same design on Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star and best friend Delevingne.

The news sparked rumours that Delevingne and Gomez were dating, after the 29-year-olds were spotted kissing in New York in November last year.

In her old interview with Pride Source, Gomez said she “didn’t mind” the rumours, adding that Delevingne “just makes me open”.

