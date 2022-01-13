 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Is Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?
Is Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are mingling with other new celebrity parents!

The couple was joined for a lunch date by Sadia Ghaffar and husband Hassan Hayat Khan Wednesday afternoon. The latter are also parents to daughter Raya.

Later turning to his Instagram, the Lahore Say Agey star shared a photo of Iqra and Sadia holding each other's babies with a special message for Khan in the caption.

"@hassanhayatkhan ab wakt agaya hai k hum apni dosti ko,.,.,.,.,Say MashAllah KABIR aur raya ki pehli mulakaat (It's time that we transform our friendship into -----. Kabir and Raya's first meeting," captioned Yasir alongside the adorable photo.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media

Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media
Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case
Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'

Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report
Kriti Sanon recalls ‘depressed’ night with Sushant Singh Rajput following ‘Raabta’

Kriti Sanon recalls ‘depressed’ night with Sushant Singh Rajput following ‘Raabta’
FIA launches money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah

FIA launches money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah
Arjun Kapoor rejects rumours of break up with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor rejects rumours of break up with Malaika Arora
Mouni Roy set to get married this month in lavish beach wedding: Details

Mouni Roy set to get married this month in lavish beach wedding: Details
Govinda’s latest music video slammed as ‘embarrassing’

Govinda’s latest music video slammed as ‘embarrassing’
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor call it quits after four years of dating: report

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor call it quits after four years of dating: report
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mark 'baby girl' Vamika's birthday in South Africa

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mark 'baby girl' Vamika's birthday in South Africa
Video: Sunny Leone strikes a pose with sharks during Maldives vacay

Video: Sunny Leone strikes a pose with sharks during Maldives vacay

Latest

view all