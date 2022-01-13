Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank 'each other's blood' to seal union: Watch

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank 'each other's blood' to seal engagement: Watch

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have promised to spend their lives together.

The couple turned to their Instagram on Wednesday to announce their engagement in separate posts. The Transformers star however shared a private ritual she performed with her beau to seal their union.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

She aaded, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22."

Fox met Kelly on the sets of film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple made their relationship Instagram official after a few months.

