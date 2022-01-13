 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank 'each other's blood' to seal union: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank each others blood to seal engagement: Watch
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank 'each other's blood' to seal engagement: Watch

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have promised to spend their lives together.

The couple turned to their Instagram on Wednesday to announce their engagement in separate posts. The Transformers star however shared a private ritual she performed with her beau to seal their union.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

She aaded, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22."

Fox met Kelly on the sets of film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple made their relationship Instagram official after a few months.

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end marriage after 5 years: 'We free each other'

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end marriage after 5 years: 'We free each other'
Jamie Lynn Spears 'went out of her way' to help Britney Spears: 'Biggest supporter'

Jamie Lynn Spears 'went out of her way' to help Britney Spears: 'Biggest supporter'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement

Prince Charles cancels his Burns Night celebration

Prince Charles cancels his Burns Night celebration
Kate Middleton's birthday portraits called 'stylised' and 'unrealistic' by former minister

Kate Middleton's birthday portraits called 'stylised' and 'unrealistic' by former minister

Prince Andrew fails to get Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed

Prince Andrew fails to get Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed

Princess Eugenie is disliked by royals for leaking information to Prince Harry and Meghan?

Princess Eugenie is disliked by royals for leaking information to Prince Harry and Meghan?
'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations

'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations
Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards
Kate Middleton's fashion choices reveals she is 'confident, self-assured'

Kate Middleton's fashion choices reveals she is 'confident, self-assured'
Pressure to be 'like Princess Diana' left Kate Middleton 'daunted'

Pressure to be 'like Princess Diana' left Kate Middleton 'daunted'

Katie Price in hot waters after slew of Ofcom complaints over her 'shameful' act

Katie Price in hot waters after slew of Ofcom complaints over her 'shameful' act

Latest

view all