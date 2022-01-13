Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield's reaction to landing Best Actor Movie nominations for Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 spoke high of surprise and gratitude.

As the official nominations for the prestigious awards were unveiled, actor including Kate Winslet seemed overjoyed.

However, The Amazing Spider-Man star’s reaction was poles apart.

During his conversation with People, the 46-year-old actor opened up on getting nominated for Tick, Tick... Boom!

“It's a strange thing, because I would've played Jonathan Larson for free,” he expressed

“it's quite humbling, really. It makes me bow very deeply, because I feel so lucky that I get to be an actor. I feel so lucky to work with Lin and this incredible company of actors,” added Garfield.

“I am just eternally inspired by, legends like Javier (Bardem) and Will (Smith) and Denzel (Washington) and Benedict (Cumberbatch)... these guys, I look up to so much.

"I love actors and I have forever been inspired by the greats. And I'm surrounded by that in this category and it's like it doesn't get any better than this,' he heaped on praises for the stars.