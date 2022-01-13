 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor is the 'Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion'

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Alia Bhatt has said that her beau Ranbir Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista in Bollywood
Alia Bhatt reckons her beau Ranbir Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista in Bollywood, branding him the ‘Sonam Kapoor’ of men’s fashion; the actress is often hailed as the most stylish in India.

In a 2018 interview, Alia labelled Ranbir a ‘hidden fashionista’, telling Filmfare, “I always believed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion. But now I believe it’s Ranbir Kapoor.”

“In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he’d arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some coloured caps and pants...” she added.

Alia went on to add explain how Ranbir is so ‘smashing’ that she’s “begun seeking his advice on whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not.”

“I’ve given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much,” she had quipped.

Do you agree with Alia? 

