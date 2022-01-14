 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Two parties held in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned Prince Philip's death: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

A day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to parliament on Wednesday for a "bring your own booze" during UK's first Covid-19 lockdown, The Telegraph reported that Number 10 held two boozy parties the night before the Queen mourned Prince Philip alone.

According to the report, staff drank and at points danced until the early hours of the night of April 16.

"Hours later, the Queen went to a socially-distanced funeral for Philip," it said.

Prince Philip’s funeral was restricted to 30 people, and the prime minister declined to attend, to make more space for family.

The Queen did not participate in the service.Johnson admitted for the first time that he had attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when COVID-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, saying he understood public anger.

Johnson said he regretted his action and had thought the gathering was a work event - drawing jeers and laughter from opposition lawmakers.

