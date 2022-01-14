Emma Watson receives support from celebs for sharing solidarity with Palestinians

Emma Watson faced massive criticism for sharing ‘solidarity’ with Palestinians; however, as many as 40 celebrities have stepped forward to support the Harry Potter star for speaking up against the violation of human rights.

The stars have extended a joint statement condemning the accusations of anti-Semitism, raised by a former UN envoy from Israel, against Watson last week.

“We join Emma Watson in support of the simple statement that 'solidarity is a verb', including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians struggling for their human rights under international law,” the statement, shared by Artists for Palestine, reads.

The artists, including Miriam Margolyes, Maxine Peake, Viggo Mortensen , Gael García Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Steve Coogan and Julie Christie expressed, “We recognise the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid.”

The statement also condemned the on-going demonstrations of violence, racism and prevalent Islamophobia in the region.

“We stand against ongoing Israeli attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhoods of Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“Opposition to a political system or policy is distinct from bigotry, hatred and discrimination targeting any group of humans based on their identity,” it added.







