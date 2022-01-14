What titles is Prince Andrew still allowed to keep?

FileFootage

Prince Andrew lost all of his military titles and royal patronages after a shocking Buckingham Palace statement on Thursday.



The Duke of York, who is currently asked to appear for a trial for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, has been banished by dear mother and Queen in a stern statement.

"With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," said the Palace on behalf of the Queen.



This means that the monarch's favourite son will no longer used his HRH title in an official capacity.

Some other titles he has lost include:

RAF LOSSIEMOUTH- (Honorary Air Commodore)

FLEET AIR ARM- (Commodore-in-Chief)

GRENADIER GUARDS- Colonel

THE PRINCESS LOUISE FUSILIERS OF CANADA- Colonel-in-Chief

THE QUEEN'S YORK RANGERS( 1st American Regiment)- Colonel-in-Chief

ROYAL HIGHLAND FUSILIERS(Canada)- Colonel-in-Chief

ROYAL IRISH REGIMENT (27TH Inniskilling)- 83rd and 87th and the ulster defence regiment)-Colonel-in-Chief

ROYAL NEW ZEALAND ARMY LOGISTIC REGIMENT(The Duke of York's own)- Colonel-in-Chief

SMALL ARMS SCHOOL CORPS- Colonel-in-Chief

THE ROYAL LANCERS (Queen Elizabeth's own)- Colonel-in-Chief

THE ROYAL HIGHLAND FUSILIERS, 2ND BATTALION ROYAL REGIMENT OF SCOTLAND- Royal Colonel

YORKSHIRE REGIMENT- Colonel-in-Chief

Titles he gets to keep include: