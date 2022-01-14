 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton

Friday Jan 14, 2022

File Footage 


While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family has reportedly been very strained, the couple is said to have recently enjoyed a private moment with their sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to royal expert Christopher Anderson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Kate on her 40th birthday in a very private video call rather than taking to social media like they used to do.

"They did a video call. They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private. Harry and Meghan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago," he said. 

Prior to their relationship going south, Harry and Meghan had displayed "their affection" online however, they have since kept their relationship strained.

"This time everything was kept private," he added. 

It is pertinent to mention that Kensington Palace paid a special tribute to Kate - who turned 40 on January 9, 2022 - by sharing a series of portraits on her special day.

