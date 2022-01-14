Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

File Footage

Prince Harry’s first appearance for 2022 has been confirmed.



The Duke of Sussex is confirmed to partake in a virtual event with mental health startup BetterUp, which was founded in 2013.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry was hired as the startup’s “chief impact officer”.

For the event, scheduled next month, Harry will partner up with BetterUp’s CEO and cofounder Alexi Robichaux in order to discuss their “bold commitment” to the company’s Inner Work initiative.

While the entire agenda has yet to be known, the virtual event is expected to see a host of guest speakers.

In a tweet, the company described Inner Work as “a mindful, conscious effort to organize the inner you: your thoughts and reactions, your feelings and instincts.”

BetterUp added this could involve “engaging in activities that recharge, reinspire, and reignite your sense of purpose” and that it refers to “work dedicated to ordering your mind”.