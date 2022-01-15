Zayn Malik makes social media comeback with stunning transformation

Popular British singer Zayn Malik returned to Instagram and took fans by surprise with some jaw-dropping changes to his appearance.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app on Friday, the former One Direction alum unveiled his latest facial hair transformation.

The 29-year-old songwriter posted a selfie, his first post in over months on social media, and debuted his new beard.





In the picture, Zayn rocked a pair of sunglasses from his collaboration with Arnette, a black leather bomber jacket, layered on top of a knitted sweater, leaving fans in awe.

The singer didn’t add a caption with his selfie, however, the post garnered over three million likes in no time.

The comments section was nonetheless flooded with praise and love from his fans. "Love the new look," one wrote, while another commented, "True beauty."

The post comes months after media reports confirmed that Zayn and his former partner Gigi Hadid, with whom, he shares 15-month-old daughter Khai, had called it quits.

News of the couple’s split followed allegations that the singer and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were involved in a family dispute.