HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’

BTS’ much-awaited fantasy webtoon was unveiled by its label HYBE on Saturday, January 15.

The first part of the webtoon and web novel, featuring the tale of seven boys who have different pasts but are still connected by fate to look for their destiny, was just released.

The overall plot of the story revolves around the tiger hunters inspired by Korean old era of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated OST of the webtoon, produced by band member Suga and sung by Jungkook, is also expected to drop soon.

Fans have already taken over the internet to welcome the new-dimensional world of the mega-hit K-pop band.



