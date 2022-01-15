 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’
HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’

BTS’ much-awaited fantasy webtoon was unveiled by its label HYBE on Saturday, January 15.

The first part of the webtoon and web novel, featuring the tale of seven boys who have different pasts but are still connected by fate to look for their destiny, was just released. 

The overall plot of the story revolves around the tiger hunters inspired by Korean old era of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated OST of the webtoon, produced by band member Suga and sung by Jungkook, is also expected to drop soon. 

Fans have already taken over the internet to welcome the new-dimensional world of the mega-hit K-pop band.


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation

Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation
Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story

Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story
Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?

Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?
Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian

Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian
Zayn Malik makes social media comeback with stunning transformation

Zayn Malik makes social media comeback with stunning transformation
Kylie Jenner expecting a baby girl? Subtle baby shower details that spill gender

Kylie Jenner expecting a baby girl? Subtle baby shower details that spill gender
Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
Pregnant Kylie Jenner posts photos from lavish ‘giraffe-themed’ baby shower

Pregnant Kylie Jenner posts photos from lavish ‘giraffe-themed’ baby shower

Meghan Markle and Harry to react to Queen's decision to strip Andrew of royal titles?

Meghan Markle and Harry to react to Queen's decision to strip Andrew of royal titles?
Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire chairman of royal palaces

Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire chairman of royal palaces

Over 20 million people watch Meghan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engagement video

Over 20 million people watch Meghan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly engagement video
Tormented 'Betty Blue' director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies

Tormented 'Betty Blue' director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies

Latest

view all