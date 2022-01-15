'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'

 
Prince Andrew needs strong backing after royal family strips him of privileges, says royal expert.

Richard Kay writes about The Duke of York's innate bond with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and how their re-marriage at this instant will help him bounce back.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Kay said: "Which brings us to Fergie. So often the source of his troubles in the past, she has been a resilient fixture bolstering him on the darkest of days."

"Now, as he is cut adrift from the only life he has ever known, her role is as important as ever. So could remarriage be on the cards?" asks Kay.

"It might just be the most sensible move he can make, the first step in rebuilding his life."

Andrew and Sarah have remained close friends ever since their divorce in 1996. According to one of her recent interviews, Fergie has categorically stated that she will always nurture love for the Duke of York. The couple still live together at the Duke's Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

The royal expert's comment comes after Queen took away Andrew's all military titles and royal patronages. Queen painstakingly took the decision to save The Firm amid the Duke's ongoing sexual assault scandal against Virginia Giuffre.

