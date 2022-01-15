 
sports
Saturday Jan 15 2022
'I am your driver': Best friend Hassan Ali welcomes Shadab Khan at the airport

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Pakistani cricketers Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan. — Twitter
Pakistani cricketers Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan have always set the bar high for friendship goals.

Recently, the two were seen at the airport where the former was there to receive his best friend after a long flight.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United shared a video on their Twitter handle where Ali can be seen holding a board with Khan’s name on it, waiting for the star player to arrive.

In a 25-second-long video, Hassan can be seen enjoying the scenario as he asks Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain “Are you Mr Shadab Khan?”, adding: “I am your driver.”

“Happiness is seeing your best friend at the airport after a long flight!” the franchise captioned the video, adding that the players' friendship is on a whole other level.

“@RealHa55an aur @76Shadabkhan ki dosti ka bhi #LevelHai.”

Meanwhile, Khan who appears happy to see his best friend at the airport also re-shared the video with heart emoticons.

Both players will play for Islamabad United in the upcoming seventh edition of the PSL starting from January 27 in Karachi.

