Saturday Jan 15 2022
Why did Mohammad Rizwan gift Matthew Hayden the Holy Quran during T20 World Cup?

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden (L) and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB/Twitter/File
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been in the headlines the last few months for an assortment of reasons. Recently, the star player once again became the subject of a discussion on social media after he revealed why he gifted Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s batting consultant during the T20 World Cup 2020, a translation of the Holy Quran.

In an interview that is doing the rounds on social media, Rizwan said that during the tournament, Hayden was impressed and would observe the players when they used to pray in congregation.

“Allah put the curiosity in his heart; he used to ask us questions on this subject,” he said, adding that during Pakistan’s match against arch-rival India, the player had a conversation with the Australian great.

Rizwan said: “I told Hayden that if it is written in destiny, we will win this match. If we haven't worked hard then India will win.”

He said that he asked a person to bring the Holy Quran. “When he brought it, I went straight to Hayden’s room and gave it to him as a gift. Matthew liked this gift very much. It is our duty in Islam to prefer for others what we like for ourselves,” he said.

Shedding light on his last conversation with Hayden, he said: “When I spoke to him, he said he often reads the translation of the Holy Quran.”

During the interview, Rizwan also appealed to the nation to remember the former Australian cricketer in their prayers.

