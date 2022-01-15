‘End of an era’: Cricketers react to Kohli stepping down as India Test skipper

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. — Twitter/ICC

Following the shocking announcement by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who on Saturday said he is stepping down as India Test captain, reactions started pouring in from fellow cricketers and other cricket lovers to pay tribute to the star batsman.



Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmoood took to his official Twitter handle praising Kohli for his efforts.

"A remarkable journey, career and perseverance which brought us great cricket and entertainment. A brilliant inspiring player of the sport takes a bow," he wrote.

"Well done Kohli in all your efforts and leading a team with such poise and dignity. Go well!" Mahmood said.



“It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time,” former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, West Indies great Vivian Richards wrote: "Congratulations Kohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket."

"Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket [and] India,” former India batsman Suresh Raina said expressing his disbelief.

"Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player," he added.



Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the news on their Twitter handle: "Virat Kohi steps down as India's most successful Test captain."

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) shared some of Kohli's achievements.

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins."

Kohli shocked the cricket world by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain, after leading the team to memorable overseas victories in his seven years in charge.

The 33-year-old, considered one of the best batsmen of his era, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli said in his statement.

"Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he said.



— With additional input from Reuters