 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry thinks 'it's too dangerous' to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Prince Harry thinks its too dangerous to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK: report

Prince Harry has applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection when he, and his family, are in the UK, said journalist Cameron Walker.

He said Prince Harry’s legal representative says he and his family are unable to return to his home (the UK) without the necessary police protection.

Walker said Prince Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but “it is too dangerous”.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California along with their son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties. The couple last year welcomed their daughter  Lilibet who's yet to meet the Queen and other members of the British royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot

Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot
Prince Andrew's lawyers want to question his accuser Virginia's husband and psychologist as witnesses

Prince Andrew's lawyers want to question his accuser Virginia's husband and psychologist as witnesses
Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'

Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'
Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas
Meghan Markle's onscreen lover slams trolls attacking the Duchess

Meghan Markle's onscreen lover slams trolls attacking the Duchess
Prince Charles faces burning questions about Andrew’s exile during public appearance

Prince Charles faces burning questions about Andrew’s exile during public appearance
From ‘Exile On Main St’ to ‘Transformer’, classic rock albums turning 50

From ‘Exile On Main St’ to ‘Transformer’, classic rock albums turning 50
Julia Fox apologises for calling her ex Peter Artemiev ‘deadbeat, alcoholic’ dad

Julia Fox apologises for calling her ex Peter Artemiev ‘deadbeat, alcoholic’ dad

Kim Kardashian may take her first case as attorney against Kanye West

Kim Kardashian may take her first case as attorney against Kanye West

Latest

view all