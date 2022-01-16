Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'

Ben Affleck recently recalled igniting romance with Jennifer Lopez on the sets of Gigli as he opened up on his takeaway from the poorly-received project.

During his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, The Batman star got candid about his views on the 2003 movie that couldn’t garner good response on box office.

“But really, the truth about that movie and what it taught me was how much everything around a movie sort of dictates the way people see it,” he said. “But for being a movie that's such a famous bomb and a disaster, very few people actually saw the movie. It doesn't work, by the way. It's a sort of horse's head in a cow's body.”

The Tender Bar actor also admitted that the huge buzz created by the stars’ relationship took away the spotlight from the movie.

“And the studio at the time, because I had begun having this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which was selling a lot of magazines and appeared to generate a lot of enthusiasm, they just predictably latched onto, ‘They want a romantic comedy. They want the two of them together. More of that!’ And it was just like that SNL sketch: ‘Bad Idea’,” Affleck shared.

“The funny name, the Jennifer Lopez romance, and overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm... and I was like it's just spectacular, it's a tsunami, it couldn't be worse. This is as bad as it gets,” he recalled.

However, the 49-year-old actor doesn’t regret taking that project as he ‘got to meet JLo’ and for bringing him “the relationship (that) has been really meaningful to me in my life." said Affleck.