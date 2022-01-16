 
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing 'Tu Jhoom' in BTS video

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

After a long wait of over a year, the fourteenth edition of the hit musical series Coke Studio Pakistan premiered Friday on YouTube, and fans cannot stop gushing over veteran Sufi singer Abida Parveen and folk singer Naseebo Lal’s iconic duet, Tu Jhoom.

While the first track of the latest edition of Coke Studio has left fans in awe of the magical voices of two vocal powerhouses of the country, the behind-the-scenes videos have also captured hearts of the listeners.

In a recently shared backstage video, the popular Punjabi singer expressed how overwhelmed she is for this opportunity. 

Lal also shared that she is thankful for the love and recognition, this platform as provided her.


In the short video clip, shared by blogger Ghazi Taimoor, Lal, who is seen getting ready for her performance Tu Jhoom, said that fans and listeners keep he artist alive.

“Awaam artist ko zinda rakhti hai,’ said a teary-eyed Lal, while her magical duet with Parveen, plays in the background.

Earlier, another clip that went viral on Twitter, features Lal and Parveen greeting each other and embracing on set. The two showed tremendous respect to each other for their respective crafts and talent.


The clip won hearts on internet as fans reshared the video on various social media channels. 

Written by Adnan Dhool, Tu Jhoom is composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan. 

