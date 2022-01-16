 
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Selena Gomez is expected to host the 94th Annual Academy Awards along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Earlier, the reports hinted that Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson is in talks with event’s producers for the gig. 

However, Variety confirmed that the informal conversation didn’t finalise anything.

Moreover, 28-year-old TV personality is face of the famed comedy show which airs on NBC while Oscars are broadcasted by ABC. Roping in Davidson for the show would simply mean for ABC to promote its competitor.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Wolves singer and her co-stars will land the prestigious offer as the event is aiming to engage younger audience.

ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told the outlet that ‘iconic trio’ have massive reach.

“Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it,” he shared.

The much-anticipated ceremony is slated to take place on Sunday, March 27.

 
